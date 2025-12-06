DG ISPR used cautious language in press conference, says Khawaja Asif

SIALKOT: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday said that the Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) used cautious language.

Speaking to the media in Sialkot, Khawaja Asif criticized remarks made by the sister of the founder of PTI in an interview with Indian media. He questioned whether “any patriotic Pakistani could adopt such an attitude,” adding that such behavior undermines national interests.

He said that when individuals adopt such positions, “strong language will naturally be used in response.”

The minister urged people to support the families of martyrs instead of expressing sympathy for terrorists.

Asif said that during the recent conflict, friendly countries expressed solidarity with Pakistan, but “some people within the country did not play the role expected of them.”

Criticizing the founder of PTI, the defence minister said that he comments on everything except “standing up for our soldiers.” He alleged that even during conflict with India, the former prime minister used inappropriate language.

Khawaja Asif said: “The DG ISPR used very careful language, but I can respond with a stone if a brick is thrown.”

On Friday, DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry in his press conference, strongly criticized what he described as “poisonous propaganda” against the Pakistan Army, attributing it to a “mentally unstable individual” and his associates.

“He who criticizes Pakistan Army and its leadership, is he trying to create space for some other power or force?” asked the DG ISPR.

He was of the view that this “mentally ill” person thinks that Pakistan and its politics revolves around him and only him and if he isn’t in power, the whole system is either corrupt, built on injustice or is mere dictatorship.