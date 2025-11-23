DG ISPR visits Jamia Tur Rasheed, holds interactive session with scholars

KARACHI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, visited Jamia Tur Rasheed in Karachi and held an interactive open session with students and religious scholars, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry was warmly welcomed upon his arrival and met the seminary’s patron, Mufti Abdur Raheem, along with other senior scholars.

According to the ISPR, participants appreciated the session, describing it as an effective platform to bridge the gap between the Pakistan Army and the public and to strengthen mutual trust.

Students and scholars expressed gratitude to the DG ISPR at the conclusion of the event, reaffirming their love for the country and their support for the armed forces.

Jamia Tur Rasheed also released a video showing a student talking about his interaction with the DG ISPR regarding the implementation of Islamic law (Sharia) in Pakistan.

Students later said that the live question-and-answer session helped clear their doubts on several topics, including issues related to the TTP, Afghanistan, and the TLP.

Speaking to the media, one student said the Pakistan Army was defending both the country and Islam.

The session concluded with students and scholars offering special thanks to the DG ISPR and expressing confidence in the Pakistan Army’s role in safeguarding the nation.