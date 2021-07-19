At least 27 killed, dozens injured in DG Khan bus, trailer accident

DERA GHAZI KHAN: At least 27 people were killed and more than 30 sustained injuries when a passenger coach collided with a trailer in Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to Emergency Rescue 1122, the accident occurred near Taunsa By-Pass in DG Khan where a passenger coach, going to Sialkot from Ranjanpur, collided with a trailer, killing twenty-seven persons on the spot and injuring more than 30 others.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to the district hospital.

In a recent similar incident, at least six people were killed while 30 others were injured when the passenger bus they were travelling in turned turtle after skidding off a bridge in Khanewal.

According to rescue officials, the incident took place near Pull Rango.

They had said the ill-fated bus was on its way from Lahore to Multan when it met an accident. The driver of the vehicle lost control while trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle, due to which the bus overturned, they added.