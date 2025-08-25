DG Passport restructures Punjab zones to improve services

ISLAMABAD: In a move aimed at improving public convenience, Director General of Passports Mustafa Jamal Qazi has announced a new administrative structure for passport services across Punjab.

According to the DG, all zones in Punjab have been reorganized, and four new sub-zones have been established under the Central and Southern Punjab regions.

In Central Punjab, Lahore and Gujranwala Regional Passport Offices (RPOs) will now function as new sub-zones. Similarly, in Southern Punjab, Multan and Bahawalpur RPOs have been designated as sub-zones.

The restructuring is intended to ensure more efficient and timely passport services for citizens, said Mustafa Jamal Qazi.

He added that the creation of these sub-zones will significantly improve passport-related operations across the province.

“We are utilizing all available resources to ensure the timely issuance of passports to the public,” he asserted.

