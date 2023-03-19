DHA mobile shop robbery: Rickshaw driver dies of ‘police torture’

KARACHI: A rickshaw driver, who was detained in connection with a robbery at mobile shop in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area of Karachi, died on Sunday, with the family members claiming that he was ‘subjected to torture’, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the police said Abdul Rasheed – the rickshaw driver – was detained in connection with a robbery at mobile shop in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area of Karachi, wherein the robbers took away mobile phones and cash worth Rs15 million.

The police said the criminals had used Rasheed’s rickshaw to commit the robbery. Therefore, investigators with the help of CCTV footage traced and detained Abdul Rasheed for investigation purposes.

The police further said that Rasheed was proven innocent as the criminals had hired his rickshaw on rent and he was released ‘around three days ago’.

Family members claims

However, the family members claimed that Abdul Rasheed was ‘subjected to torture’ in police custody, which led to his death.

Abdul Rasheed’s brother claimed that the police had arrested his brother on Monday. “He [Rasheed] was first taken to Gizri police station and then to Darakhshan police station,” he said, adding that when he was released from police custody, he was unable to walk properly.

The brother alleged that his brother had been tortured with electric shocks and his fingernails was pulled out.

SSP Investigation statement

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation South Zahida Parveen said that armed robbers had recently committed a robbery at a mobile phone shop on DHA’s Khayaban-i-Saher on March 12.

She noted that Rasheed’s autopsy was conducted at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). SSP Investigation said the police were waiting for the doctors’ final report to ascertain the veracity of claims.

“Further legal action would be taken after ascertaining the exact cause of death through a post-mortem examination, and strict legal action would be taken if any officer was found involved,” she vowed.

