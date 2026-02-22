Dhabeji power outage causes 72-inch diameter water pipeline rupture

KARACHI: A 72-inch diameter water pipeline ruptured after power breakdown at Dhabeji Pumping Station.

The water supply was suspended in several parts of the city after bursting of the water pipeline at Dhabeji.

Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation’s (KWSC) pipeline number 5 was ruptured against owing to power outage, which stopped four pumps at Dhabeji pumping station.

The water pipeline has broken 4th time in last two weeks owing to use of substandard material in repair work, sources said.

A water corporation spokesperson has said that the repair work will be completed within 24 hours, and the water supply will be restored.

The citizens used to suffer water supply disruption time and again owing to absence of proper power supply to the sensitive water supply infrastructure.