Dhabeji Pumps shut down owing to K-electric cable fault, 54 MGD water shortfall hits Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi has been deprived of 54 million gallons of water as three pumps of Dhabeji Pumping Station were shut down owing to a cable fault of K-Electric, ARY News reported.

K-Electric has assured that the cable fault will be fixed within 18 hours.

The spokesman informed further that the electricity breakdown at the Dhabeji Pumping Station had occurred in the afternoon at 12:15 PM.

Earlier during the previous month of October 28, Karachi had faced a temporary disruption due to maintenance work on the Hub Canal.

The Karachi water supply to three major districts — West, Keamari, and Central — remained suspended for two days after WAPDA announced a 48-hour shutdown of the Hub Canal. The closure, scheduled from October 28 to 29, aims to facilitate a detailed inspection and repair operation from Hub Dam to the X-Regulator.

A spokesperson for the Karachi Water Corporation said that the project director of Hub Dam had formally informed the utility about the planned closure. During this period, Karachi water supply operations in affected districts will be halted, causing possible shortages across several localities.

Citizens had been advised to use water resources cautiously and store sufficient quantities in advance to avoid inconvenience during the maintenance shutdown.

Officials added that the shutdown was part of routine infrastructure maintenance intended to improve long-term efficiency in the Karachi water distribution system.

Earlier, the Karachi water supply had been severely disrupted as repair work continued on major pipelines and pumping stations across the city, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson for the Water Corporation, maintenance work is underway on the 11K line connected to the North East Pumping Station, where leakage occurred in a 48-inch main pipeline.

Due to this, three pumps supplying water to the city have been shut down temporarily, while one pump at the Dhabeji Pumping Station has also been halted for repairs, further affecting the Karachi water supply network.