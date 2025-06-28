Power disruption at Dhabiji pumping station due to underground cable fault: KE

KARACHI: A major power failure at the Dhabiji Pumping Station has caused a severe Karachi water crisis, leaving numerous neighbourhoods without water for over 38 hours, ARY News reported.

An underground cable fault has been the cause of the outage, which has severely impacted operations at the K-III pump house, while limited power has been restored to K-II.

According to K-Electric authorities, the fault reformation efforts are being obstructed by waterlogging in the area. “Once the water retreats, the work will be completed, and the supply will be restored,” a spokesperson confirmed.

According to the reports by the Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation (KWSC), a deficit of approximately 171 million gallons of water is affecting areas such as Nazimabad, New Karachi, Landhi, and Korangi.

Despite ongoing collaboration between K-Electric and KWSC to get rid of the Karachi water crisis, full restoration is still pending.

The Dhabiji Pumping Station is a critical infrastructure hub, and its failure has once again exposed vulnerabilities in Karachi’s utility systems.

As the Karachi water crisis deepens, residents are calling for urgent reforms and long-term solutions to prevent future disruptions.

At least 350 feeders of K-Electric (KE) tripped across Karachi following rainfall on Saturday, leading to widespread power outages, ARY News reported.

While residents welcomed the afternoon showers that brought relief from the heat, several areas including DHA, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, Surjani Town, Orangi, and Baldia Town experienced immediate power disruptions.

Despite the rain stopped, K-Electric has yet to fully restore electricity in many affected areas, compounding the difficulties of residents already grappling with frequent load shedding.

Over the past three days, more than 1,110 feeders have tripped citywide, affecting neighborhoods such as Gulbahar, Nazimabad, Landhi, Korangi, SITE, and Gadap, resulting in prolonged outages.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) released detailed rainfall statistics for Karachi.

According to the data, the highest recorded rainfall was in Gulshan-e-Maymar, where 23 millimetres of rain was observed.