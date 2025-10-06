Dhanashree Verma claps back at Nikki Tamboli after hate comment

Indian choreographer Dhanashree Verma’s team hit back at fellow reality TV star Nikki Tamboli after her hate comments against her, in defence of her boyfriend, Arbaz Patel.

As Dhanashree Verma, who is currently participating in Amazon’s ‘Rise and Fall’, has finally reached the finale week of the reality show, her team has given a befitting reply to Nikki Tamboli, girlfriend of fellow contestant Arbaz Patel, who claimed that Yuzvendra Chahal’s ex-wife is the ‘most-hated’ member of the show.

For the unversed, Tamboli slammed Verma during her latest appearance on the show to support her beau, when she said, “Gate ke bahar agar koi security guard hoga na woh bhi usko hate karta hoga (Even the security guards outside the gate hate her).”

Her team posted the video of the ‘Bigg Boss’ alum, followed by Verma’s poignant moment with her mother, on her Instagram handle, with the text overlay reading, “When the whole world is against you, it doesn’t matter, because the real ones stand by you.”

“Hate comments, trolls, people who love seeing my fall… You will never break me because with my mother by my side, I will always rise,” the accompanying caption read. “Maa hai toh sab kuch hai.”