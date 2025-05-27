Dhanashree Verma breaks silence on divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal

Indian choreographer and content creator Dhanashree Verma, ex-wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, spoke up about the public scrutiny and criticism she received ever since their divorce earlier this year.

In a new interview with an Indian publication, actor Dhanashree Verma, who has been at the target of public scrutiny ever since her divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal was finalised this March, opened up on how she braved criticism and dedicated all her energy towards her work.

Speaking about her divorce and the public judgment that followed, Verma said, “It doesn’t bother me at all!”

“I have surrounded myself with great inner strength, and I am so dedicated that my focus has always been on my work, as I have a lot of responsibilities. I have guarded myself and have built myself so strong that I just focus on my work, which will speak for everything,” she explained. “The negativity and public criticism have never really bothered me since day one, and it will never bother me ever.”

Cricketer’s ex-wife also mentioned, “I have been working on myself even more now. Even though I have been a very hardworking person, I have now completely changed my lifestyle and am focusing on self-love, inner strength, discipline, exercise, good food, and surrounding myself with people who look up to me.”

“I want to be a part of a journey that inspires people around me,” she concluded.

Notably, Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and dancer-YouTuber Dhanashree Verma, who tied the knot in 2020, months after their engagement, filed for divorce in a Mumbai court this February. Their divorce was finalised the following month, and the cricketer agreed to pay his ex-wife INR4.75 crore alimony as part of their settlement.

