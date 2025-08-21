Dhanashree Verma breaks silence on Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘sugar daddy’ remark

Months after finalising divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal, his ex-wife, choreographer Dhanashree Verma, slammed the Indian cricketer for wearing the ‘sugar daddy’ t-shirt at the proceedings.

For the unversed, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma, who tied the knot in 2020, finalised their divorce this March. Amid the rumours suggesting that his ex-wife sought INR60 crore alimony, the spinner grabbed the news headlines when he appeared for the final hearing, wearing a t-shirt which read, ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’.

Though she had since been silent, Verma has now confessed that she was taken aback by Chahal’s public move.

Looking back at the day of their final divorce hearing, she said in a recent podcast interview, “I still remember when I was standing there and the verdict was about to be given.”

“Even though we were so well-prepared mentally, I got so emotional. I started howling in front of everybody. I couldn’t even express what I was feeling at that point,” Chahal’s ex-wife continued. “I just remember that I just kept crying, I was just howling and crying.”

“Of course! All of that happened, and he (Chahal) walked out first. Before I had even known that this T-shirt stunt had happened, we were all aware that people were going to blame me for this,” she added.

Addressing her ex-husband, Verma maintained, “Are bhai, WhatsApp kar deta. T-shirt kyun pehna hai? (You should have sent it on WhatsApp. Why wear the T-shirt?)”

