Dhanush, Aishwaryaa part ways after 18 years of marriage

Indian actor-director Venkatesh Prabhu, more commonly known as Dhanush has parted ways with his wife Aishwaryaa, after 18 years of marriage.

Dhanush who has predominantly worked in Tamil cinema, married Aishwaryaa, daughter of legendary artist Rajnikanth, in 2004, and the couple has two sons together. Thye actor took to the micro-blogging site Twitter on Monday night to share the news.

He shared a note on the social site, reminiscing his years-long journey with his former wife Aishwaryaa. “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wisher to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting”, tweet by ‘Atrangi Re’ star read.

He further made the heartbreaking announcement, “Today we stand at a place where our paths separate… Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better”.

Dhanush further urged media outlets and people to respect their decision and privacy, “Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this.”, as he concluded the note.

Aishwaryaa also shared the message on her official Instagram handle simultaneously.

