South superstar Dhanush banned from acting in movies

South superstar Dhanush has been banned from signing any new movie after allegedly taking advance payment for films but failed to show up for shooting sessions.

Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) has sent a notice to the Tamil actor declaring that he is not allowed to take up any new project until he wraps up those for which he has received payment, an Indian media outlet reported.

The decision came during the meeting of the Tamil stakeholders including the Film Producers’ Council, Theatre Owners Group, Multiplex Owners Alliance, and Distributors’ Union.

During the TFPC meeting, the participants mentioned that several actors and crew members have taken upfront payments from various production houses but failed to appear for the filming sessions.

Tamil actor and director Dhanush was specifically mentioned during the discussion after several production houses alleged that the actor had taken payments, but did not show up for shootings.

Consequently, the TFPC imposed certain limitations on Dhanush, while producers were advised to obtain prior approval before featuring the actor in their project.

In March last year, Dhanush took social media by storm after he claimed of getting trolled and body-shamed by the cast and crew of his first film.

‘The Gray Man’ actor once recalled the trolling he underwent for the unconventional looks on the sets of one of his initial films, ‘Kaadhal Kondein’.

“While shooting for Kaadhal Kondein, I was asked who the hero was. I pointed at someone else from the cast as I was not ready to face any more insults,” he revealed during an interview.

“However, later when they came to know that I was the hero, everyone on the set laughed at me,” Dhanush added.

“They said, ‘hey look at the auto-driver, he is the hero’ and so on. I went to my car and cried out loud as I was a young boy and did not have composure back then. There is not even one person who had not trolled and body-shamed me,” the South superstar concluded.