First look of Dhanush from ‘The Gray Man’ unveiled; fans react!

The first look of the South-Indian superstar Dhanush from his upcoming Hollywood title ‘The Gray Man’ has been unveiled.

Soon after the makers dropped first look posters of the cast on Tuesday, the ‘Atrangi Re’ actor turned to social media to tease his character from the next Hollywood outing of him. Sharing a still from the action-thriller – which sees Dhanush in his action mode on top of a car – he wrote, “The gray man. July 22nd on Netflix.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanush (@dhanushkraja)

Helmed by celebrated filmmaker siblings duo, Anthony and Joe Russo, the action-packed extravaganza will be headlined by superstars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, while the audience will see Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, and Dhanush in pivotal roles.

A number of Dhanush fans turned to social media to share their thoughts on the Indian superstar being a part of the ensemble cast of ‘The Gray Man’. Here are some of the reactions from Twitterati.

Hope he has a meaty Antoganist role in the movie #TheGrayMan the fact that #Dhanush will be interacting with Evans, Gosling, Ana feels so crazy and exciting at the same time…kudos to @Russo_Brothers for bringing actors across the globe for this biggie. pic.twitter.com/JYUwzYxiF8 — McEnroe (@McEnroe4ver) April 26, 2022

Tamil cinema going next level ❤❤ — Dishanth = Thala × STR × U1 ❤ (@DishanthDishan2) April 26, 2022

I am damn excited. Feel proud for @dhanushkraja sir. And after the endgame, @ChrisEvans. https://t.co/PzBW3kkvXZ — Dib Mondal (@mondal_dib) April 26, 2022

Terming the action-thriller as an ‘epic, globe-hopping action-packed cinematic extravaganza’ brought to life by Russo Brothers, the streamer announced earlier this week that the film will drop on the portal on July 22.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Film (@netflixfilm)

Comments