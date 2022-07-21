‘The Gray Man’ premiere: Dhanush asks ‘How Russo’s know him’

The South Indian superstar Dhanush made his Hollywood debut with the title ‘The Gray Man’, questions director duo Russo brothers about how they got to know about him.

While sharing several anecdotes from the filming schedule of his Hollywood debut at the special Mumbai screening, Dhanush also recollected the initial times when he was confused about Hollywood’s celebrated duo Russo Brothers knowing about him.

“I was very surprised they [Russo Brothers] knew about me,” he told the media reporters at the event. “Whenever I had a conversation with any of the team, I would be like, ‘how do the Russos know about me?”

The actor revealed that he even asked the stuntmen about the same who were confused about his question.

He added, “I asked everyone that question except them [Russo Brothers],” when Joe Russo interrupted, “Well, now you know.”

The director duo stated, “We got a few action sequences with Dhanush in lead and I remember looking at him after the third one and going, ‘Why don’t we just ask Dhanush to do this.'”

Russo Brothers’ helmed action-thriller hit the Box Office earlier this week for a limited theatrical release. It will be available on streaming giant Netflix later this week.

The film tells the story of a CIA agent [Ryan Gosling] who has to fight for his survival when he uncovers incriminating secrets of the agency. His actions lead to a global manhunt led by his former colleague [Chris Evans].

Apart from the two parallel leads, the cast of ‘The Gray Man’ also features Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean page, Jessica Henwick, along with the South-Indian award-winning actor Dhanush.

