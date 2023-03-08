‘Look at the auto-driver’: Dhanush recalls being shamed on the film’s set

South superstar Dhanush recalled the times when he was trolled and body-shamed by the cast and crew of his first film.

The long-standing obsession of the film industry with fair skin has ended the careers of many talented youngsters before even breaking through, and Dhanush is said to have gone through the same bullying on the basis of his looks, despite coming from the film family.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

‘The Gray Man’ actor once recalled the trolling he underwent for the unconventional looks on the sets of one of his initial films, ‘Kaadhal Kondein’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanush (@dhanushkraja)

He once shared an anecdote in an interview, “While shooting for Kaadhal Kondein, I was asked who the hero was. I pointed at someone else from the cast as I was not ready to face any more insults.”

“However, later when they came to know that I was the hero, everyone on the set laughed at me,” Dhanush added.

“They said, ‘hey look at the auto-driver, he is the hero’ and so on. I went to my car and cried out loud as I was a young boy and did not have composure back then. There is not even one person who had not trolled and body-shamed me.”

The actor said that the trolls made him think the way: “Why can’t an auto driver be a hero?”

Ranbir Kapoor hopes daughter Raha does NOT have personality like Alia

As an actor, Dhanush has credits for stellar performances across Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and English Language films. His last release ‘Vaathi’ (‘Sir’ in Telugu) is going strong at Box Office in the third week of release.

Currently, he is filming for his next Tamil film, ‘Captain Miller’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanush (@dhanushkraja)

Comments