Dharmendra’s Death: Hema Malini posts touching message for late husband

The first post of wife and actress Hema Malini has been a trending hot topic after the passing of Bollywood legend Dharam Deol over the weekend.

Hema Malini, three days after Indian cinema’s legendary star Dharmendra’s death, shared a touching post in memory and revealed pictures with the actor’s daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.

Hema Malini, 77, wrote that Dharmaji was many things to her: a loving husband, father to her daughters, Esha and Ahana, friend, philosopher, guide, poet, and someone who stood by her in every need. Even though he was everything to her, his space can never be filled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)

She further stated that his presence was a source of encouragement and confidence for her at every stage of her life.

However, the actress additionally added that years of friendship have given her infinite memories, and these moments are now her most precious asset after her husband’s passing.

Furthermore, Bollywood rare Sholay star Dharmendra passed away in Mumbai on November 24 at the age of 89, after which fans from across the globe, including India, expressed profound grief and regret over his passing through internet platforms.

Earlier this week, a wave of grief has swept across the entertainment world as Bollywood icon Dharmendra passed away, with Pakistani actors among the many paying heartfelt tributes to the legendary star.

Following his sad demise at the age of 89 on Monday in Mumbai, many Pakistani stars including Mahira Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, Reema Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Sharing three old photos of Dharmendra on her Instagram Story, Mahira simply wrote. “Rest in peace” adding a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Adnan penned, “Dharmendra sahib…what a man, what magic. He made acting look effortless, like he was born for the screen because he was. That rare mix of strength and softness, those drop-dead gorgeous looks and that signature twinkle in his eye.”