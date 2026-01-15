DHO arrested over govt medicines' black-marketing

QUETTA: An attempt to sell government medicines in black market in Quetta has been foiled and District Health Officer (DHO) Washuk has been arrested in the case, police said here.

Officials said that the police have arrested the DHO of Washuk district red handed along with 30 cartons of government owned medicines.

“Arrested health officer was shifting expensive medicines to Quetta in an official vehicle,” police said.

“The medicines recovered from the official having worth over 10 million rupees,” according to police.

Police officials said that the seized medicines were supplied by the government for poor and needy patients of Washuk district.

SSP Operations has said that the police have taken the medicines in its possession and a case of smuggling of government medicines, has also been registered against the arrested DHO, official said.