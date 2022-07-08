WATCH: Dhobi spits water on clothes for steam ironing

Giving your clothes to the local dhobi saves a lot of time and money but here we will discuss a Dhobi whose video of steam ironing clothes has gone viral due to his unique technique.

A video uploaded on Instagram shows a dhobi taking water from a bowl in his mouth and spraying it on a customer’s shirt to ‘steam press’ it. The dhobi continues to spit water out of his mouth on the shirt as he folds it, not knowing that he’s being filmed. The video has gone viral with over 200k views.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pendu production (@penduproduction)

Even though this dhobi had a spray bottle near him, he chose to use this new and innovative technique to iron shirts which has left netizens absolutely disgusted.

Netizens compared the dhobi with the wrestler Triple H who uses water spits during his entry in matches. “No problem! Iron karne se germs khtam hojayegy,” a user jokingly commented.

Comments