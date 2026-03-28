Dhoni to miss start of IPL with calf strain

Indian stalwart M.S. Dhoni is likely to miss the first two weeks of the IPL with a calf strain, his team Chennai Super Kings said on Saturday.

Dhoni, 44, led Chennai to five Indian Premier League titles and has only played in the T20 tournament since his international retirement in 2020.

“M.S. Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of TATA IPL 2026,” Chennai said in a statement.

Wicketkeeper-batter Dhoni, a two-time World Cup winning captain for India, has defied age to be in CSK’s yellow, batting at number seven under skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Dhoni played all 14 matches last year, scoring 196 runs, but Chennai finished bottom of the 10-team table.

Chennai, who last won the IPL in 2023, will play their opening match on Monday against Rajasthan Royals.

The 19th edition of the IPL begins Saturday with the final scheduled on May 31.