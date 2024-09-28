‘Dhoom’ franchise to get a reboot with Ranbir Kapoor, without Abhishek Bachchan

YRF’s action franchise is reportedly set for a reboot after a decade and the buzz is that Bollywood A-lister Ranbir Kapoor will lead ‘Dhoom 4’, without Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra.

As reported exclusively by an Indian entertainment outlet, ‘Dhoom 4’ is officially in the pre-production stage at Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films and Ranbir Kapoor is on board to lead the film in a negative character.

According to the details he will not be joined by the original cast for the reboot.

Quoting a source close to the development, the publication reported, “The discussions with Ranbir have been going on for the longest time. He had always shown interest to be a part of Dhoom 4 on hearing the basic idea, and is now finally confirmed to lead the franchise.”

“Adi Chopra feels that RK is the ideal choice to carry forward the Dhoom legacy,” added the insider.

“Two big heroes from the younger generation will come on board to play the duo of cop buddies in Dhoom 4,” the source divulged further.

Reports also suggest that the script for the title is developed by Chopra himself, along with Vijay Krishna Acharya, with a vision ‘to create a cinematic experience’ for the moviegoers. Makers are expected to take the project on the floor by the end of 2025, or early 2026, whereas, the director for the fourth installment of the film series will be finalized sometime next year.

Notably, the title marks the silver jubilee of the 42-year-old actor’s filmography.

As for the ‘Dhoom’ franchise, the first two parts of the action-thriller franchise were directed by Sanjay Gadhvi, starring John Abraham and Hrithik Roshan in the key role, while, writer Vijay Krishna Acharya took charge to helm the third part, with Aamir Khan in lead.