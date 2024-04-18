DI Khan: At least four Customs officials gunned down

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: At least four Customs officials were killed on Thursday in a firing incident near Saggu road in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s DI Khan, ARY News reported, citing police.

Police said that a passerby was also killed when nearby vehciles collided following the shooting.

According to police, unidentified assailants opened fire as the Customs officials were on routine duty on the DI Khan-Quetta road.

They said that the attackers escaped the scene after the shooting incident.

Last month, at least two soldiers of Pakistan army embraced martyrdom in DI Khan suicide attack.

According to Inter-Services-Public-Relations, two security personnel embraced martyrdom as a vehicle-borne suicide bomber exploded himself on a security forces’ convoy in Dera Ismail Khan District.

In February this year, at least five cops were martyred and two others sustained injuries as explosion occurred near police vehicle in Kulachi.

As per details, the explosion occurred in Garah Aslam area of Kulachi which targeted a police vehicle.

According to officials, the dead bodies and injured have been transferred via a helicopter to DI Khan.