web analytics
34.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, June 8, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

DI Khan: Four dead as car falls into ravine

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Four people, including a minor, lost their lives and two others were injured when a car plunged into a ravine on Sunday in Dera Ismail Khan.

The incident occurred in a remote Sheerani area of Darazinda. According to locals, a family was returning from the popular tourist destination, Almar Kalan, when their car went out of control and fell into a deep ravine.

Among the deceased were two brothers and a seven-year-old child. The injured were transported to a nearby hospital, where medical officials confirmed that they are in stable condition.

Read More: Karachi: Accidents claim lives of five motorbike riders

Earlier, five motorcyclists killed by reckless drivers in various fatal accidents in different areas of Karachi last night.

A speedy double cabin vehicle crushed a delivery boy, Murtaza, to death in a reckless driving incident at Khayaban-e-Nishat in Defence area of Karachi in the night.

“Car driver Usman Shah Rashdi has been arrested and detained in lockup,” DIG South district Asad Raza said. “Motorcyclist was a rider of an online food delivery company,” police official said.

“Driver of the car Usman Shah Rashdi has been grandson of former DIG Pir Hassan Shah Rashdi,” police said.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.