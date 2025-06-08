DI Khan: Four dead as car falls into ravine

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Four people, including a minor, lost their lives and two others were injured when a car plunged into a ravine on Sunday in Dera Ismail Khan.

The incident occurred in a remote Sheerani area of Darazinda. According to locals, a family was returning from the popular tourist destination, Almar Kalan, when their car went out of control and fell into a deep ravine.

Among the deceased were two brothers and a seven-year-old child. The injured were transported to a nearby hospital, where medical officials confirmed that they are in stable condition.

