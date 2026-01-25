DI Khan wedding attack: Suicide bomber identified as Afghan national

Dera Ismail Khan: The suicide bomber who carried out a deadly attack on a wedding ceremony at the residence of a peace committee member in Dera Ismail Khan has been identified as an Afghan national, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing security sources.

At least seven people were killed and 10 others injured in the attack, which occurred near Qureshi Morr on Friday night.

The blast struck a building where members of a peace committee had gathered for a wedding ceremony. Police said guests were participating in traditional drum dancing when the suicide bomber detonated explosives inside a room, causing a powerful explosion that led to the partial collapse of the building.

CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced. According to investigators, the bomber was identified as 21-year-old Abdul Rehman, an Afghan national.

The footage shows the attacker, draping a white shawl around him, entering the wedding venue. During the tribal dance, he suddenly left the main gathering area and moved toward a room at the back of the venue where tribal elders were present. Moments after entering the room, he detonated the explosives, causing the roof of the room to collapse.

The attack took place during the wedding ceremony of the nephew of Peace Committee head Noor Alam Mehsud.

Security analysts say Afghanistan has increasingly become a base of operations for terrorist activities, with Afghan militants being used as hired attackers inside Pakistan.

Last year, a suicide bombing near the Islamabad District Courts was also carried out by an Afghan national. That attack outside the Judicial Complex killed at least 12 people and injured more than a dozen others.