Diabetes medicines supply to be ensured, says minister

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan on Wednesday directed to ensure progress in the supply of diabetes and epilepsy drugs to the masses.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, following the instructions of the Minister for Health, the process of registration of insulin and heparin medicine has started on an emergency basis.

He said that “Dr. Nadeem Jan is ensuring fast-track processing of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan’s (DRAP) registration cases on a priority basis”.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DRAP has been instructed to ensure registration on the fast track and report to the minister on a weekly basis.

Registration of drugs would help supply drugs in the market, especially for diabetes and epilepsy patients, Dr. Nadeem said.

He said that “the most effective measures are being taken to increase the capacity of the pharma industry”.

He said that “the work is being done under a comprehensive strategy to promote the pharma industry in Pakistan”.

“We are working in consultation with the pharma industry.”

The DRAP registration board reviewed more than ten applications on a priority basis. The registration board approved several applications.