Dialogue is not PTI’s politics, says Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah Khan has said that the dialogue is not the style of the PTI’s politics, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“It is my considered opinion that the PTI could not be convinced, creating consensus or holding dialogue is not the PTI’s type of politics,” special assistant to the PM on political affairs, Rana Sanaullah said.

“They will do, what they are doing for the last 10 years,” PML-N veteran said. “They are talking something else over there and pretending that they are consulting,” he said.

“I pray for the success of Maulana (Fazlur Rehman), they are tricking with him,” Sanaullah said.

Earlier, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, called for more time to review the proposed legislation, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Sources close to the development revealed that the JUI-F has expressed concerns about rushing through the amendments without enough consultation and suggested the government not to take any hasty decision.

During a meeting, the final draft of the amendment was presented to JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, suggested that more time is needed to discuss the implications of the changes.

It is to be mentioned here that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Political Committee has announced that it will boycott the voting process for constitutional amendments in both houses.

According to the official statement, the committee has also decided to protest against PTI members of the National Assembly and Senate who participate in the voting process.