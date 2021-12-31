Did Juggun Kazim troll Alizeh Shah?

A recent video clip of popular Pakistani actor and host Juggun Kazim from her morning show is doing rounds on social media.

In the latest viral clip, Juggun Kazim can be seen with veteran singer Shazia Manzoor as she sings one of her famous numbers, ‘Batiyan Bujhai Rakhdi’ in the morning show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Video shared on various Instagram accounts shows Juggun coming towards the singer as she grooves on the high-spirited number and soon stumbled on the floor. Shazia being her helping self soon reached out to support the host, picked her up, and hugged, when both the celebrities burst out laughing.

Social media users are now speculating the whole scenario to be scripted and have theorized that Kazim was trying to mimic the recent event in the live show, that took place between the rising actor of the showbiz industry, Alizeh Shah and Shazia Manzoor during a fashion show.

For those unversed, a video of actor Alizeh Shah went viral across social media platforms, that sees the ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’ actor fell on the ramp during a fashion show after giving a stunning dance performance with the singer. The former was later helped by the singer who picked her up and assisted with her heavy dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Labiba Arshad (@labibaarshad)

Though, the actor clarified later in an Instagram post that she fell for she thought that exit was towards the left while Shazia Manzoor thought that it was the other way round.

