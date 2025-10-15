Did Justin Trudeau propose to Katy Perry this week?

Pop icon Katy Perry has fuelled the buzz that her new romance with former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau might have already crossed the proposal stage.

Days after singer Katy Perry, 40, and politician Justin Trudeau, 53, seemingly confirmed their months-long romance with a PDA-packed yacht outing in Santa Barbara, and insiders divulged that the former Prime Minister of Canada had been pursuing the ‘Dark Horse’ hitmaker, since their headlining first dinner date in Montreal this July, she has now ignited the speculations that he might have already proposed to her.

It happened during her recent Lifetimes Tour show in London, on Monday, October 13, when a concertgoer asked Perry out, saying, “I heard you’re single?” and held the sign which read, “Katy Perry, will you marry me?” while being on one knee. To which she replied, “You heard I was single? That’s interesting!”

“Are you kidding me? Not today. He’s just a little too late… You know you really should have asked me about 48 hours ago,” she added, hinting that Trudeau, who parted ways with his ex-wife, Sophie Grégoire, in 2023, after 18 years of marriage, popped the question to Perry during their yacht outing on Saturday, October 11.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

Notably, Trudeau is the father of three children with his ex-wife, whereas Perry shares her only daughter, Daisy Dove, 5, with actor Orlando Bloom.

Bloom and she announced their separation this July, after nine years of relationship, including a six-year engagement.