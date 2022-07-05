Did Madhuri Dixit actually pitch Ajay Jadeja’s name for films?

Several reports suggest that the super successful Indian actor and cricketer of the 90s decade, Madhuri Dixit and Ajay Jadeja were in a romantic relationship during the time.

Dixit and Jadeja, who themselves were on top of stardom in their respective careers during the decade, happened to be a fan of each other as well. As per the Indian media, the celebs met for the first time during a magazine shoot and clicked it off.

When the magazine cover featuring the ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl and popular cricketer went up, rumour mills of the Tinsel Town began, alleging the two were in a relationship. Reportedly, their friendship grew into love and the two dated for a while. However, their relationship began to impact the game of cricketer which his royal family didn’t approve of, and eventually, the two parted ways. But since Jadeja had expressed his wish for acting, the ‘Devdas’ actor pitched her then-boyfriend name to several producers to be cast in projects.

The former couple called it quits in 1999 when Jadeja was found guilty of match-fixing with fellow cricketer Azharuddin. Dixit and Jadeja later married Dr Shriram Nene and Aditi Jaitley.

It would have been great to see the two celebs as a real-life couple had their relationship would have worked out as clearly, some of the most popular celebrity couples in India are those with players of the National Cricket Team and Bollywood divas.

The league is highlighted by the power couple, former skipper Virat Kohli and versatile actor Anushka Sharma, while some of the other cricket-Bollywood couples include Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech, Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge, and soon to be together Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul.

