Drop Scene: Did this 17-year-old really murder his mother for social media views?

Karachi: The news of a boy allegedly beating up his parents and murdering his mother for views over social media had gone viral in Karachi three days back, but a video statement by his parents has clarified that the boy is a mental patient and his mother is alive, ARY News reported.

According to details, the news about a 17-year-old boy murdering his mother for the sake of social media views had spread like wildfire in the city.

Turns out, the news was fabricated as his parents, Akram and Shama Bibi have clarified that the boy is mentally ill. The video was recorded by a neighbour and not their son Daniyal, and his mother is alive, they said.

The parents issued a clarification video statement after the police interrogated them after the video went viral.

In the video message, released by the father of the boy said that the 17-year-old Daniyal was ‘possessed’ (mentally ill) when he attacked them. He does not even remember the incident, he was not in his senses, the father told.

While the boy’s mother, who had a wound mark on her face, told her that Daniyal has never raised his hand to her before this. He is mentally ill, that’s why he attacked us without knowing, she added.

She added that she ran from him when she saw that he had been ‘possessed’, but tripped and hit her head on the cupboard, which injured her.

They clarified that the news about Daniyal beating them for social media views is fake.

