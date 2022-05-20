Did you notice these Arabic details on Deepika Padukone’s Cannes necklace?

Bollywood A-lister and Cannes Jury member, Deepika Padukone has been ruling the red carpet at the film festival with spectacular looks one after another.

For Day 1 at French Riviera as the jury member, Deepika Padukone took a contemporary route, while staying true to her Indian roots. Put together by celebrity stylist, Shaleena Nathani, her head-to-toe Sabyasachi outfit perfectly depicted the idea of ‘Indian Heritage gets a contemporary update’.

Deepika Padukone for the press meet of Cannes 2022, wore high-waisted green trousers from the global resort collection by the ace designer, paired with a hand-painted neutral-toned Mysore silk shirt and matching bandana. However, what really brought together the boho outfit and grabbed all the attention, was her super pretty, chunky ‘Maharani’ necklace by the designer.

Named ‘Lucknow Rose’, the bold jewelry piece featured “extensively sourced multicolored gemstones and uncut diamonds.” That’s not about it, what you might have missed while being stunned by the beauty was the Arabic script engraved on the jewel.

One of the several stones on her neck had an Arabic scripture reading “Fi-Amanu-Allah”, which translates to “In Allah’s safety.”

For those unversed, the ‘Bajirao Mastani‘ actor is part of the jury of the 75th edition of the prestigious film festival. The jury panel headed by Lindon has names like actor-director Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, as well as directors Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier along with India’s Deepika Padukone on the list.

She arrived in the city for the 10-days-long festival on Tuesday.

