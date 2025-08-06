Diddy asks Trump administration for presidential pardon

Music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has approached US President Donald Trump for a pardon after he was found guilty of prostitution-related offences.

While Diddy faced multiple allegations from the prosecutors, he was cleared of serious charges such as racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

However, he faces a maximum 10-year prison sentence on each of the two prostitution counts.

His attorney has now confirmed that they have approached US President Donald Trump‘s administration for a pardon.

“It’s my understanding that we’ve reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon,” Nicole Westmoreland, an attorney to the disgraced music mogul, told US media outlets on Tuesday.

The comments came soon after a US judge turned down a request for his bail, the second time his bail had been rejected.

As he awaits his sentencing, scheduled for October, Diddy’s legal team has turned to the US president for relief.

In May this year, Trump had said that he would “look at the facts” in the music mogul’s case after reports made rounds that the US president might be interested in pardoning Diddy.

However, Diddy’s hopes for a presidential pardon took a major hit when Donald Trump recalled the music mogul’s past statement about him during his run for the office.

“I was very friendly with him, I got along with him great and he seemed like a nice guy. I didn’t know him well. But when I ran for office, he was very hostile,” the US president said earlier this month.

Trump went on to add that Diddy’s “terrible statements” about him in the past made pardoning him “more difficult to do.”

Despite the statement, the attorney for Diddy said that he was a “very hopeful person” and “remains hopeful” about his chances for a pardon from Donald Trump.