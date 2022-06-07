‘Didn’t expect cipher would become so popular’

ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has asserted that he didn’t expect the cipher, which former prime minister Imran Khan waved during PTI’s March 27 rally, would become so popular, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Speaking during ARY News program ‘Off The Record’, the Awami Muslim League (AML) chief said that after Imran Khan waved the cipher – which allegedly contains evidence of a “foreign-funded conspiracy” to topple the PTI government, his popularity increased within a month.

“Imran Khan has raised his voice against the world’s superpower. Everyone is talking about him. Never thought that Imran Khan would become such popular,” the former federal minister added.

In response to a question, Sheikh Rasheed said that Imran Khan would decide the date for the second long march. He pointed out that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should take an important decision after June 15.

“I have suggested Imran Khan to make a decision after June 15, and will also do the same in tomorrow’s meeting,” he added. Sheikh Rasheed noted that they should improve their relations with institutions.

The former interior minister said that he had conveyed the Intelligence Bureau (IB) report to Imran Khan. “Till the last day, the PTI Chairman was confident that the no-confidence would fail. I also warned that MQM would leave the coalition at the last moment,” he added.

“It’s not a big deal to return to power, but we have taken a stand against this imported government. The general election is the only solution to all the problems right now,” the AML chief added. “Except Fazlur Rehman and Asif Ali Zardari, all politicians are agree on immediate elections,” he added.

Comments