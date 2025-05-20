Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson’s ‘Die, My Love’ acquired for $24 million

Hollywood A-listers Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson-led psychological thriller ‘Die, My Love’, one of the hottest Cannes entries this year, was quickly snapped up for millions after premiering at the film festival.

Following a multi-distributor bidding war, one of the most anticipated premieres of the ongoing 78th Cannes Film Festival and now a frontrunner for the Palme d’Or, the highest prize of the festival – Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson-starrer ‘Die, My Love’ – became the first big sale of the event, soon after its premiere over the past weekend.

As reported by foreign media, the thriller flick has been acquired by Mubi, in their biggest deal to date.

According to the details, the company has bought the domestic and multiple international rights of the movie, for $24 million, to distribute the title in territories including North America, Latin America, UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Turkey, India, Australia and New Zealand, with the domestic commitment of 1500 screens for 45 days.

Besides the massive monetary deal, the postpartum drama also garnered rave reviews from the festival viewers, stirring the Oscar hopes for Lawrence.