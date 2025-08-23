Emily in Paris Assistant Director Diego Borella Passes Away After Collapsing On Set

In a heartbreaking incident, Diego Borella, a talented assistant director for the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris, passed away at the age of 47. The tragedy occurred during the filming of the show’s fifth season in Venice, Italy, when Borella suffered a sudden heart attack and collapsed on set.

Despite efforts by medical staff to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene. This devastating loss has left the Emily in Paris cast and crew in mourning, with production temporarily halted.

Diego Borella’s Legacy in Film and Beyond

Diego Borella, a Venice native, was a respected figure in the film industry, known for his work as an assistant director on Emily in Paris. Beyond his contributions to the Netflix series, Borella was an accomplished filmmaker, writer, and artist who trained in Rome, London, and New York. His creative portfolio included fairy tales, haikus, and plays, showcasing his versatility across visual arts and literature. His sudden passing has sent shockwaves through the entertainment community, with friends and colleagues remembering him as a brilliant and charismatic professional.

Details of the Incident on the Emily in Paris Set

The incident took place on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at Venice’s historic Hotel Danieli, where the Emily in Paris team was preparing to shoot a final scene for season five. According to local reports, Borella collapsed around 7:00 p.m. local time. Medics rushed to the scene, but their efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. A local doctor cited a “sudden heart attack” as the likely cause of death. The Venice health service confirmed that an ambulance arrived at 6:42 p.m., but despite prolonged attempts, Borella was pronounced deceased at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Paramount Television Studios, the production company behind Emily in Paris, released a statement expressing their grief: “We are deeply saddened to confirm the sudden passing of a member of the Emily in Paris production family. Our hearts go out to the individual’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Impact on Emily in Paris Season 5 Production

Filming for the fifth season of Emily in Paris, which began in Venice on August 15 and was scheduled to wrap by August 25, was paused following Borella’s passing. However, production reportedly resumed on Saturday, August 23, with lead actress Lily Collins spotted on set alongside co-star Eugenio Franceschini. The upcoming season, set to premiere on Netflix on December 18, 2025, follows Emily Cooper’s adventures in Rome and Venice, introducing new romantic and professional challenges.

Tributes Pour In for Diego Borella

The loss of Diego Borella has deeply affected those who knew him. Mattia Berto, a longtime friend, shared heartfelt memories with Spanish newspaper El Mundo: “Diego had a great sense of humor, was brilliant, and very talented. His is a young life cut short, so there aren’t many words. Just great sadness.” Fans and colleagues have also flooded Borella’s social media with condolences, celebrating his contributions to Emily in Paris and his vibrant creative spirit.

The Demanding Role of Assistant Directors in Film

Borella’s passing has sparked discussions about the intense demands placed on assistant directors in the entertainment industry. Known for their central role in coordinating film productions, assistant directors often face long hours and high stress. Social media posts on platforms like Reddit have highlighted the industry’s grueling work culture, with some noting that assistant directors experience some of the highest burnout rates and health risks in the field.