Mistrial ruled in case against Diego Maradona’s medical team, lawyers say

The homicide case against Diego Maradona’s medical team was declared a mistrial, their lawyers said on Thursday.

The soccer star’s 2020 death from heart failure while recovering from surgery shook his home nation of Argentina, while fans worldwide were stunned.

Seven members of his medical team were charged with negligent homicide in a trial that began on March 11.

Diego Maradona led the Argentine team to a World Cup victory in 1986, when he scored two of the sport’s most memorable goals against England – including the so-called “Hand of God” – and took his Italian club Napoli to its first two Serie A titles.

His ex-partner spoke to the media after lawyers told reporters outside the court the case had been declared a mistrial: “I am saddened because this means five years of work have been thrown in the trash,” Veronica Ojeda said, amid tears. “They mocked us.”

The defendants have denied the charges of “simple homicide with eventual intent” in Diego Maradona’s treatment. They were facing prison sentences of between eight and 25 years.

The megastar was managing several health issues, had a history of addiction, and had undergone surgery to remove a blood clot days before his death.

The date for the new trial was not immediately announced and new judges were not nominated.

“I trust we could have a sentence by the end of the year,” said Fernando Burlando, a lawyer for Dalma and Gianinna Maradona, the soccer star’s daughters.

Lawyers for the defense and prosecution have estimated the trial will take longer to restart.

The Thursday decision came after one of three judges in the case, Judge Julieta Makintach, resigned on Tuesday in the face of allegations of an ethical breach.

Video surfaced showing her apparently being interviewed by a camera crew as part of a documentary in the corridors of the Buenos Aires courthouse and in her office, which breached judicial rules.

Diego Maradona’s children and the attorney general’s office had been advocating for three new judges, while some defense attorneys were advocating for a trial with the two remaining original judges.

“This is all a great embarrassment,” defense attorney Miguel Angel Pierri told media outside the courthouse.