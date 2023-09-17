Diesel price hike: Goods transporters jack up fares

LAHORE: Goods transporters have hiked fares by 10% following the recent increase in diesel price by the caretaker government.

The good transporters association leader Tanveer Ahmed Butt said they are compelled to increase the fare due to the rising cost of fuel. The goods transporters announced an increase in fares by 10% following the ‘hike in diesel prices up to Rs40 per litre in 15 days’.

Butt said in a statement that their expenses were jacked up due to the massive hike in diesel prices and added that they are running transport just to keep the country moving.

Unemployment will increase if we stop running transport, Tanveer Butt said.

Earlier in the month, following a hike in fuel prices, the local transporters had unilaterally increased the fare by up to 20 per cent without any check from the authorities.

According to details, local transporters unilaterally increased the fares by Rs15 to Rs20 stop-to-stop despite the fact that the district administration has not notified any increase in this regard.

The transporters increased the fares of Karachi to Hyderabad, Larkana and Sukkur. Buses and coaches operating within the city have also increased their fares.