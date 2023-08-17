Diesel prices hike: Goods transporters increase fares

KARACHI: Goods Transporters have hiked fares by 20% following the recent increase in diesel prices, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The goods transporters announced to increase fares by 20% following the ‘hike in diesel prices up to Rs40 per litre in 15 days’.

The goods transporters association general secretary Rana Shoaib said in a statement that their expenses were jacked up due to the massive hike in diesel prices.

He added that the goods transportation services were continued from Karachi to Multan, Lahore, Faisalabad, Islamabad and Peshawar while transporters could not further bear the financial burden of fuel and spare parts.

READ: Govt hikes petrol price by Rs17.50 per litre

He said that the fare hikes were inevitable following the massive fuel hikes by the government.

Earlier in the month, following a hike in fuel prices, the local transporters had unilaterally increased the fare by up to 20 per cent without any check from the authorities.

According to details, local transporters unilaterally increased the fares by Rs15 to Rs20 stop-to-stop despite the fact that the district administration has not notified any increase in this regard.

The transporters increased the fares of Karachi to Hyderabad, Larkana and Sukkur. Buses and coaches operating within the city have also increased their fares.