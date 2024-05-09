Diesel smuggling bid foiled by Customs

KARACHI: The Collectorate of Customs claimed to have foiled an attempt to smuggle diesel and contraband items worth Rs 22.5 million from Balochistan to Karachi, ARY News reported

According to the details, the smuggled goods including diesel and other contraband items were being transported in different vehicles.

The spokesman said that the Customs team, led by Collector Basit Maqsood, intercepted two trucks at the Hamdard Chowk and Northern Bypass and recovered the smuggled items.

The seized goods included foreign-origin diesel and other items, which were being smuggled into Karachi. The Customs authorities have taken action against the smugglers and have initiated an investigation into the matter.

Earlier, the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC), a representative body of oil companies maintained tha tPakistan is facing a loss of around $35.6 million on a daily basis owing to the smuggling of around 4,000 tonnes of oil

In a letter to the secretary of petroleum, the OCAC urged for a countrywide crackdown against the oil smugglers.

The council sought the government and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) to legislate against the smuggling that was disrupting the supply chain of the commodity.

According to the OCAC, the petrol and diesel sales dipped 6.5% in the country during the first eight months of the fiscal year 2023-24, as against the previous year.