Differences between PPP, JUI deepen

ISLAMABAD: Differences between Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) deepen further, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, PPP decided to meet PM Shehbaz Sharif soon regarding their reservations regarding Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Haji Ghulam Ali.

Sources within PPP revealed that Governor KP is misusing his powers and the KP government has imposed governor rule beyond their authority.

The posting, transfers and development projects are released from the Governor’s house and the bureaucracy also works on the orders of Governor KP, sources added.

Furthermore, the development funds are also issued to specific parties, however, the PPP has already informed the Governor KP directly.

Earlier, it was reported that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman ‘wants’ delay of general elections for a year.

Whereas Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) expressed reservations over the statement regarding a delay in general elections as the term of the national as well as Sindh and Balochistan assemblies is set to expire in August and said that PPP is against ‘any delay’ in the general polls.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif met with former President Asif Zardari in a hotel located along Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai.

The top leadership from the PML-N and PPP met in Dubai to decide the timing of the next general elections in the country and “their share” in the future set-up.