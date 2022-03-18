Differences emerge in PML-N for prioritising turncoats over loyalists

ISLAMABAD: Differences have emerged in Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) for prioritising turncoats over loyalists which led to the cancellation of the party’s general council meeting, ARY News reported on Friday.

The PML-N central leadership has cancelled the general council meeting to avoid facing the reaction of the workers over horse-trading of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissident Members of the National Assembly (MNAs).

Sources told ARY News that PML-N is facing internal conflicts after horse-trading of PTI turncoats.

The top leadership of the opposition party has been facing pressure from the local leadership following the move ahead of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It was learnt that some of the PML-N leaders have expressed serious reservations over promises to the PTI turncoats for the issuance of party tickets in the next elections instead of prioritising the loyalists. The reservations are now being discussed in the like-minded groups of the PML-N, sources added.

The opposition party has scheduled its general council meeting at the farmhouse of Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, however, it was cancelled to avoid facing reactions of the workers.

The PML-N top leadership had faced the same internal conflicts for welcoming the aides of the military ruler General Retired Pervez Musharraf to the party to which PML-N loyalists had censured the central leadership over the move.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has confirmed that the general council meeting was cancelled and the next date will be announced afterwards.

