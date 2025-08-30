DIG suspends heavy traffic in Karachi for two days

KARACHI: Traffic authorities have banned dumpers and other heavy traffic over Karachi roads on 11 and 12 Rabi ul Awal.

DIG Traffic Karachi has imposed complete ban over heavy traffic in the city for two days.

DIG Pir Muhammad Shah in a letter to presidents and chairmen of eight heavy transport associations has informed about the ban.

“Thousands of people participate in congregations and processions on 11 and 12 Rabi ul Awal. The participants as pedestrians and on vehicles attend the rallies,” DIG said in the letter.

“It is necessary to suspend all heavy traffic on the city’s roads for public safety,” the letter read.

Karachi used to witness routine fatal traffic mishaps involved by dumpers, tankers and other heavy traffic as hundreds of lives lost in accidents this year so far.

Last year, Karachi Additional Inspector General (AIG) and Police Chief Javed Alam Odho announced a ban on the movement of dumpers in the city from 6a.m to 11p.m in an effort to curb fatal accidents.

According to reports, Odho highlighted that over 900 accidents occurred in Karachi that year, with more than half proving fatal.

He said that every second accident in the city results in the loss of life, posing a significant challenge to the city’s law enforcement.