Digital Domicile System Introduced to Facilitate Citizens

KARACHI: In a significant move to simplify the process of obtaining domiciles, Karachi citizens no longer have to endure lengthy delays and corruption, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The newly introduced digital domicile system now allows citizens to receive their domicile within two days at a cost of just Rs 660, a major improvement from the months-long process and hefty bribes that were previously required.

Commissioner Karachi – Syed Hassan Naqvi – speaking at the inauguration of the Digital Domicile Desk at the Korangi Deputy Commissioner Office, announced plans to introduce door-to-door delivery of domiciles in all districts.

The initiative aims to further streamline the process.

Deputy Commissioner Korangi – Jawad Muzaffar – explained that the number of required documents for domicile issuance has been reduced from 15 to 7, and a QR code has been added to prevent the issuance of fake domiciles, ensuring instant verification.

This digital system marks a revolutionary step in resolving long-standing issues faced by students and citizens alike in Karachi.