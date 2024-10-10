web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, October 10, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Digital Domicile System Introduced to Facilitate Citizens

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: In a significant move to simplify the process of obtaining domiciles, Karachi citizens no longer have to endure lengthy delays and corruption, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The newly introduced digital domicile system now allows citizens to receive their domicile within two days at a cost of just Rs 660, a major improvement from the months-long process and hefty bribes that were previously required.

Commissioner Karachi – Syed Hassan Naqvi – speaking at the inauguration of the Digital Domicile Desk at the Korangi Deputy Commissioner Office, announced plans to introduce door-to-door delivery of domiciles in all districts.

The initiative aims to further streamline the process.

Deputy Commissioner Korangi – Jawad Muzaffar – explained that the number of required documents for domicile issuance has been reduced from 15 to 7, and a QR code has been added to prevent the issuance of fake domiciles, ensuring instant verification.

This digital system marks a revolutionary step in resolving long-standing issues faced by students and citizens alike in Karachi.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.