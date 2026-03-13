Digital ID: NADRA issues new advisory for govt offices, telecom operators

ISLAMABAD: National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has clarified that the digital identity card is legally equivalent to the physical Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC).

The authority took notice of reports that some public sector offices are demanding the physical CNIC or photocopies instead of accepting the digital version.

In a statement, NADRA said this practice is against the existing legal and regulatory framework governing digital identity.

According to NADRA, Digital Identity Regulations have been formulated under the NADRA Ordinance. Regulations 9 and 10 grant legal status to digital identity credentials, recognising them as valid proof of identity.

The authority said accepting digital ID cards would reduce the need for unnecessary photocopies of identity documents, help protect citizens’ personal data, and prevent misuse of identity information.

NADRA directed all government departments, public and financial institutions, and telecom operators to ensure compliance with these regulations. Citizens facing issues can lodge complaints through NADRA’s official complaint system.

The authority is also developing a secure digital identity system aimed at verifying individuals and providing access to digital documents and services.

According to NADRA, the system will enable secure identification and authentication, facilitate access to public and private digital services, and ensure privacy, consent and data protection during digital interactions.

The authority explained that Verifiable Credentials are digital versions of important documents—such as CNICs, educational degrees and licences—that can be stored securely online and shared when required.

These credentials allow individuals to prove their identity without carrying physical documents. When applying for services or confirming qualifications, users can share their credentials digitally, which remain secure, instantly verifiable and fully under their control.

Earlier, the federal government also approved amendments to the National Identity Card Rules, 2002 and the Pakistan Origin Card Rules, 2002, introducing QR code-based verification to strengthen fraud prevention and improve citizen facilitation.

According to NADRA, the changes will modernise Pakistan’s identity document framework by legally incorporating QR-based verification, strengthening authentication controls for digital services, expanding biometric recognition, and updating card formats for different citizen categories.

The initiative is expected to improve the speed, transparency and consistency of identity verification across government institutions and regulated sectors, while reducing manual processes and lowering the risk of fraud and impersonation.