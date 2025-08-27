Moldova Digital Nomad Visas for Pakistanis 2025: Check eligibility details

Remote workers and freelancers from Pakistan will soon have a new option for living and working abroad as Moldova launches its Digital Nomad Visa by the end of September 2025.

Visa, Immigration and Citizenship Acquisition- All Updates

This new visa will allow people from all around the world, including Pakistan, to stay in Moldova for up to two years, with the possibility of an extension.

The initiative aims to attract remote professionals, and Pakistan’s growing freelance community stands to benefit greatly from this opportunity. With thousands of Pakistanis already working online for global clients, Moldova could become an attractive base in Eastern Europe.

Although official details are yet to be finalised, Pakistanis applying for the Moldova Digital Nomad Visa are expected to meet certain conditions, including:

A valid Pakistani passport

Proof of remote work for foreign clients or companies

Meeting a minimum income requirement

A clean criminal record from Pakistan

International health insurance

Confirmed accommodation in Moldova

This development makes Moldova the latest country to join Eastern European nations such as Romania, Hungary, Montenegro, and Slovenia, which already offer similar options.

For Pakistanis looking to relocate temporarily while continuing online work, Moldova provides a cost-effective and culturally rich destination.

Experts believe that Pakistani freelancers, IT specialists, and entrepreneurs will find this visa appealing because it offers flexibility, affordability, and the chance to explore Europe while maintaining their remote income.

Further information regarding application fees, eligibility for Pakistani citizens, and official income thresholds will be shared as Moldova issues its complete guidelines.

Also Read: Spain introduces Digital Nomad Visa for Pakistanis at Rs21,500

Earlier, Spain launched a low-cost Digital Nomad Visa aimed at attracting remote workers from around the world, including professionals from Pakistan. The visa, which costs around Rs21,500, is now one of the most affordable work visa options globally.

The Digital Nomad Visa allows non-European nationals, including Pakistanis, to live and work in Spain for one year. It can later be extended for up to five years.

Introduced under Spain’s Startup Act, the initiative is part of the country’s efforts to boost its digital economy by welcoming international talent.

This visa offers an easy and cost-effective alternative to traditional work permits. It is particularly appealing for remote workers and freelancers from Pakistan looking to settle in a European country.

Applicants can even bring eligible family members, making it a suitable option for relocation.