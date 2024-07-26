PML-N moves resolution against ‘digital terrorism’

Lahore: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has submitted a resolution against ‘digital terrorism’ in the Punjab Assembly.

PML-N member Raheela Khadim Hussain presented the resolution.

The resolution states that ‘digital terrorism’ is undermining the political and social foundations of the country. It highlights that these terrorists often attack institutions and harass officers and their families.

The resolution further mentions that acts of ‘digital terrorism’ are also publicized internationally, tarnishing the country’s image. It accuses social media vloggers of engaging in malicious activities at the behest of disruptive political parties.

The text of the resolution asserts that political leaders, workers, and institutions are not safe from digital terrorism.

Read more: Digital terrorism aimed at weakening army-people relationship: ISPR

It also references a fake clip attributed to Uzma Bukhari that was widely circulated, which had no basis in reality.

The resolution calls for strict measures to stop digital terrorists and punish them severely.

The federal government has designated special courts in Islamabad under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), 2016, to try “digital terrorists” and those allegedly involved in spreading “anti-state propaganda” through digital content in the virtual world, it emerged on Tuesday.

The federal government’s decision to try people under Peca surfaced after the law ministry issued a notification pertaining to the establishment of the special courts, stating that the decision was taken after consulting the chief justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).