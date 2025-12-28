Digital Traffic Helpline '1915' and new SSP South complex inaugurated

KARACHI: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, on Sunday inaugurated the ‘1915’ traffic helpline and the SSP Traffic South Complex, ARY News reported.

The 1915 traffic helpline has been established at the Central Police Office (CPO), while the SSP Traffic South office has been set up at the Artillery Ground.

During the event, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Karachi, Pir Muhammad Shah, briefed the IG Sindh on the digital features of the helpline and the new office complex.

The DIG Traffic informed the IG that the 1915 helpline has been fully digitized. This facility allows citizens to conveniently check their e-challan status from the comfort of their homes.

Addressing the occasion, IG Ghulam Nabi Memon stated that offices equipped with modern facilities play a vital role in enhancing the performance of the traffic police.

He noted that since the introduction of e-challans, service centers have become increasingly important.

He further added that the 1915 helpline is a state-of-the-art facility designed for the immediate redressal of public complaints.

The IG remarked that the helpline will significantly improve communication between citizens and the traffic police.

He directed officials to ensure the helpline remains active 24/7, emphasizing that modernizing such systems strengthens the overall public service framework.

Ghulam Nabi Memon concluded by stating that traffic discipline, guidance, and citizen facilitation remain among the top priorities of the Sindh Police.

Moreover, Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho, DIGs Traffic, Training, SSPs Traffic South, AVLC, PDIT including senior officers were participated in the inauguration ceremony.