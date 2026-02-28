Tax Asan App and POS invoicing system unveiled in AJK

The Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has launched an integrated digital invoicing system aimed at modernising tax collection and improving transparency.

The new platform includes a Point of Sale (POS) invoicing system, IRIS modules, a mobile application named Tax Asan, and a BI Revenue Dashboard. The initiative was inaugurated at a ceremony organised by the Inland Revenue Department in Mirpur.

Speaking at the event, Finance and Inland Revenue Minister Chaudhry Qasim Majeed described the initiative as a “revolutionary and historic” transformation of the state’s tax regime. He said the government was committed to building a user-friendly and technology-driven taxation system aligned with international standards.

He termed the digitized initiatives comprehensive, integrated, and future-oriented, noting that they would significantly strengthen governance and accountability.

Secretary Inland Revenue and Chairman of the Central Board of Revenue Chaudhry Abdul Rehman, along with Commissioners Basil Siddique (North) and Syed Ansar Ali (South), said the new digital tools would help expand the tax base, enhance compliance and improve revenue monitoring.

Finance and Inland Revenue Minister Chaudhry Qasim Majeed said the Inland Revenue Department, the largest revenue-generating arm of the AJK government, had been assigned a target of Rs.85bn for the current fiscal year.

He expressed confidence that the department would meet the goal and stressed the importance of uniform tax implementation across both the North and South Zones.

POS systems have already been installed in the South Zone, with rollout in the North underway.

“No nation can progress without clean and transparent tax collection,” he asserted, urging citizens and businesses alike to fulfill their fiscal responsibilities diligently.

The minister also announced that the establishment of the Mirpur Dry Port was in its final stages. He added that efforts were under way to upgrade the Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir into a scheduled bank.

The government, he affirmed, will actively promote industrial growth, revive sick units, and safeguard investors’ dignity; however, it will strictly act against counterfeit manufacturing and tax evasion.

Business leaders, including President of the Mirpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Umar Shahzad Jaral, welcomed the reforms, calling them progressive, practical, and beneficial for the business community, and pledged full cooperation in advancing a transparent and digitally empowered revenue system.