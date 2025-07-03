‘Digman’ season 2 pushed back after ‘South Park’ season 27 delay

Comedy Central has pushed back the release date of the animated series ‘Digman!’ season 2 after delaying ‘South Park’ season 27.

The second season of the show was originally scheduled for release on July 9, however, Comedy Central has decided to premiere it on July 23.

The latest decision is aimed at keeping ‘Digman!’ in line with the launch of ‘South Park’ season 27.

The upcoming season of ‘South Park’ was scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, 9 July, but will now hit screens two weeks later on Wednesday, 23 July.

While ‘Digman!’ creators Andy Samberg and Neil Campbell have not released an official statement about the delay in the premiere date of ‘Digman!’ season 2, the creators of ‘South Park’ publicly slammed the decision to delay their show.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone, co-creators of the animated series, said in a statement, “This merger is a s–t show and it’s f–king up ‘South Park.’ We are at the studio working on new episodes and we hope the fans get to see them somehow.”

Apart from Samberg as Rip Digman, the main voice cast of ‘Digman!’ includes Mitra Jouhari, Tim Robinson, Dale Soules, Guz Khan, Melissa Fumero, and Tim Meadows.

Season 2 of the animated series boasts an impressive lineup of guest stars, featuring talents such as Fred Armisen, Stephanie Beatriz, Beck Bennett, Flula Borg, Beth Grant, Dennis Haysbert, and Mike Hanford.

Other notable appearances include Mark Hamill, Rachel Kaly, Tom Kenny, Nathan Lane, Lauren Lapkus, Tatiana Maslany, Seth Meyers, Kayvan Novak, and Claudia O’Doherty.

The ensemble is rounded out by Artemis Pebdani, Anne Ramsay, Amy Sedaris, Rekha Shankar, Jorma Taccone, Carl Tart, Whitmer Thomas, Geraldine Viswanathan, John Waters, Kate Winslet, and Jeffrey Wright.