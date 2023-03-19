DIK: Citizens interesting protest against pollution in Indus River

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Citizens staged an interesting protest on Sunday here against pollution in River Indus, ARY News reported.

Pakistan’s main artery of freshwater, mighty Indus, is getting polluted with sewerage water in Dera Ismail Khan.

Environment conscious citizens of the city, participating in protest, dancing on drumbeat reached to the bank of the river and showered flower petals over the Indus water.

Speakers talking on the occasion said that sewerage drains have been built to the river, to dispose off the wastewater in the Indus River.

The sewerage water also polluting subsoil water and harming the freshwater species, they complained.

